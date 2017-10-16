Emissions billow out of a stack at the coal-fired Morgantown Generating Station in Newburg, Maryland. Environmental Protection Agency Director Scott Pruitt is is taking steps to repeal President Barack Obama's policy to curb greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

Emissions billow out of a stack at the coal-fired Morgantown Generating Station in Newburg, Maryland. Environmental Protection Agency Director Scott Pruitt is is taking steps to repeal President Barack Obama's policy to curb greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Environmental Protection Agency employs more than fifteen thousand workers and spends eight billion dollars a year. The Trump administration thinks the EPA is too big and doing too much.

The agency’s new leader, Scott Pruitt, has been undoing much of President Obama’s legacy on climate change, refocusing the EPA on a more conservative agenda.

We’ll look at what these changes mean for the EPA and the environment it was established to protect.

Guests

  • David Doniger Director, the Climate and Clean Air Program at the Natural Resources Defense Council.
  • James Jacoby Director, FRONTLINE's "War on the EPA;"producer and director, FRONTLINE
  • Tom Lorenzen Partner, Crowell & Moring LLP in the Environment and Natural Resources Group; Former Assistant Chief, Department of Justice for 16 years managing the federal government's legal defense of all of the U.S. EPA's rules and regulations; @talorenzen

