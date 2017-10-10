Harvey Weinstein was one the most powerful men in Hollywood until his history of abuses — decades of unwanted sexual advances toward women — came to light. Weinstein’s behavior was so pervasive among staff that women would double up for protection when they had to go see him.

He’s now out of a job. But workplaces are no safer for women than they were yesterday and anecdotal evidence shows there are many more Weinsteins out there, in every industry.

What can be done?