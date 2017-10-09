Columbus Day was established as a U.S. federal holiday in 1937, sparking a controversy that’s lasted 80 years.

Critics of the day say there’s no reason to celebrate Christopher Columbus, a man whose legend is built on “discovering” a land where people already lived. Some have also called for the second Monday in October to focus more on Native Americans and their mistreatment by European colonists.

It’s a growing movement: Five U.S. states currently don’t recognize Columbus Day; many more cities have adopted Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Is it time for the nation as a whole to reconsider Columbus?