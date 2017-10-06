Friday News Roundup – International

A man dressed in the Catalonian flag gives the thumbs up as police move in on the crowds gathered outside to prevent the police from stopping the voting on a referendum on Catalonia's independence from Spain. The Spanish government in Madrid declared the vote illegal and undemocratic.

As Rex Tillerson works diplomatic channels on the North Korea crisis, the president tweets that his secretary of state is “wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man.”

The worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history prompts a global response. World leaders send their condolences and many again ask why the U.S. cannot seem to do anything to resolve its gun violence problem. Australia offers to help and says it is time for America to “get real.”

What’s at stake for American credibility overseas?

Plus, the independence struggle for Catalans and Kurds, Iranian compliance with the nuclear deal and an ambush of American troops in Niger.

Guests

  • Yeganeh Torbati Immigration reporter, Reuters
  • Nick Schifrin Special correspondent, PBS NewsHour
  • Eli Lake Columnist, Bloomberg View

