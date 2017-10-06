President Trump visits San Juan two weeks after Hurricane Maria. He then flies to Las Vegas days after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Investigators continue their search for a motive as the nation mourns the deaths of 58 people shot by a lone Nevada gunman.

Public comments by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to affirm his support for the president seem to highlight tensions between them.

Congress grills the former CEO of Equifax over a massive data breach. And Yahoo! discloses an even bigger breach, affecting 3 billion users.