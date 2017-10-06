Mourners light candles during a vigil at the corner of Sahara Ave. and Las Vegas Blvd. for the victims of the mass shooting Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Late Sunday night, a lone gunman killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 after he opened fire on a crowd at a country music festival. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

President Trump visits San Juan two weeks after Hurricane Maria. He then flies to Las Vegas days after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Investigators continue their search for a motive as the nation mourns the deaths of 58 people shot by a lone Nevada gunman.

Public comments by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to affirm his support for the president seem to highlight tensions between them.

Congress grills the former CEO of Equifax over a massive data breach. And Yahoo! discloses an even bigger breach, affecting 3 billion users.

Guests

  • Sheryl Gay Stolberg Washington correspondent, The New York Times
  • Jeff Mason White House correspondent, Reuters
  • Kimberly Adams Reporter, Marketplace

