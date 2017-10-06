Indigenous Peoples’ Day: A Growing Cry Against Columbus
Five U.S. states currently don’t recognize Columbus Day.
President Trump visits San Juan two weeks after Hurricane Maria. He then flies to Las Vegas days after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Investigators continue their search for a motive as the nation mourns the deaths of 58 people shot by a lone Nevada gunman.
Public comments by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to affirm his support for the president seem to highlight tensions between them.
Congress grills the former CEO of Equifax over a massive data breach. And Yahoo! discloses an even bigger breach, affecting 3 billion users.
Gun sales often climb after mass shootings, but researchers aren't sure this stops crime.
The Secretary of State has gone public about what might've been said in private. Under mounting pressure, the King of Spain has been speaking out. And the Nobel prize committee has given the world a lot to talk about.
Heartbreak in Las Vegas: investigators search for a motive behind the massacre.
