Any movie about the 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs would need to go to lengths to match the spectacle of the original match.

But, according to critics, the new movie “Battle of the Sexes” pulls it off. Some reviewers say it’s an enjoyable comedy, while others find poignancy in the matchup of a bombastic man and a trailblazing woman.

In this meeting of the 1A Movie Club, we assess the film and talk about the match that inspired it.