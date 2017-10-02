Friday News Roundup – International
Terror abroad, women behind the wheel in Saudi Arabia and how Chad ended up on the latest version of the Trump travel ban.
If you don’t know who Cardi B is, you’d better catch up quick.
The rapper’s hit single “Bodak Yellow” recently peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and made history. Cardi B is the first female hip-hop artist to top the chart since 1998. There have only been four other female rappers to do so.
Women in hip-hop have a strong legacy, but why has their success in popular music been limited of late?
Please note: Some of these songs contain explicit language.
With another health care overhaul dashed, the GOP is looking at the tax code.
Bhu Srinivasan came to this country as a wide-eyed eight-year-old, his head filled with all the possibilities America evoked.
Is the third time the charm for Trump's travel ban?
