Cardi B attends her 3rd Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 14, 2017 in New York City. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

If you don’t know who Cardi B is, you’d better catch up quick.

The rapper’s hit single “Bodak Yellow” recently peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and made history. Cardi B is the first female hip-hop artist to top the chart since 1998. There have only been four other female rappers to do so.

Women in hip-hop have a strong legacy, but why has their success in popular music been limited of late?

  • Marjua Estevez Senior editor, Vibe
  • Fredara Hadley Visiting assistant professor of ethnomusicology, Oberlin College
  • Mark Anthony Neal Professor of African and African American Studies, Duke University
  • Scott Heath Assistant professor, Georgia State University

A Playlist Of Songs From Female Rappers

Please note: Some of these songs contain explicit language.

