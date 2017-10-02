If you don’t know who Cardi B is, you’d better catch up quick.

The rapper’s hit single “Bodak Yellow” recently peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and made history. Cardi B is the first female hip-hop artist to top the chart since 1998. There have only been four other female rappers to do so.

Women in hip-hop have a strong legacy, but why has their success in popular music been limited of late?