Who can come to America has changed yet again.

The latest version of the Trump administration’s travel ban restricts entry for visitors from North Korea, Venezuela and Chad, breaking with the ban’s past targeting of majority-Muslim countries.

President Trump says his priority is still protecting Americans from terrorism, but this latest round of changes to the ban has caused further confusion.

Making America Safe is my number one priority. We will not admit those into our country we cannot safely vet.https://t.co/KJ886okyfC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

The U.S. Supreme Court was set to hear oral arguments over the travel ban in October, but that’s off the table now that the restrictions have a wider reach.

Will the third version of this policy stick?