Millions of Americans are suffering without food, clean water or electricity after Hurricane Maria. But they don’t live on the mainland, therefore their struggles are being reported as if they were in a far-off, unrelated nation.

Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens. We’ll say it again: Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens. And many of them are questioning why the domestic response to the devastation there has been lacking.

How would it be different if Maria had devastated the continental U.S. on the same scale? What are U.S. lawmakers and leaders doing to help the island?