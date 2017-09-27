Movie goers purchase tickets at an AMC movie theater in Arcadia, California on August 2, 2017. AMC Entertainment Holdings, the world's largest movie theater owner, announced a "shocking" expectation for second-quarter losses, with stocks diving by 25 percent August 2nd amid a weak box office.

Movie goers purchase tickets at an AMC movie theater in Arcadia, California on August 2, 2017. AMC Entertainment Holdings, the world's largest movie theater owner, announced a "shocking" expectation for second-quarter losses, with stocks diving by 25 percent August 2nd amid a weak box office. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

This was a rough summer for moviegoers. Low-rated flops like “The Dark Tower” and “Baywatch” did little to attract viewers, according to box office sales. Memorial Day, usually one of the biggest movie release dates of the year, had its weakest showing in almost two decades.

Hollywood might argue it wasn’t easy on its end, either. Some producers say review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes can now make or break movies’ bottom line.

Guests

  • Daniel Loria Executive director and chief strategist at the trade publication Box Office Media
  • Brooks Barnes Covers Hollywood and the film industry for the New York Times
  • Ann Hornaday Movie critic, The Washington Post; author of "Talking Pictures: How to Watch Movies"; @annhornaday

Topics + Tags

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
Most Recent Shows