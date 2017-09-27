Josh Ritter’s Journey From Small Town To Folk Hero
The singer-songwriter has two decades of Americana artistry under his belt -- and he's not slowing down.
This was a rough summer for moviegoers. Low-rated flops like “The Dark Tower” and “Baywatch” did little to attract viewers, according to box office sales. Memorial Day, usually one of the biggest movie release dates of the year, had its weakest showing in almost two decades.
Hollywood might argue it wasn’t easy on its end, either. Some producers say review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes can now make or break movies’ bottom line.
The singer-songwriter has two decades of Americana artistry under his belt -- and he's not slowing down.
Studios blame critics, critics blame studios, everyone else stays home.
A frightening American crisis is happening now on the island.
Before the 1940s, chicken was rarely seen on the dinner table.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus