This was a rough summer for moviegoers. Low-rated flops like “The Dark Tower” and “Baywatch” did little to attract viewers, according to box office sales. Memorial Day, usually one of the biggest movie release dates of the year, had its weakest showing in almost two decades.

Hollywood might argue it wasn’t easy on its end, either. Some producers say review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes can now make or break movies’ bottom line.