Before the 1940s, chicken was rarely seen on the dinner table.
The tiny town of Moscow, Idaho is home to just 24,000 or so people. But one of its native sons is a big name in folk music today.
Singer-songwriter Josh Ritter now lives in Manhattan, but you can hear his rural roots in the stories his lyrics weave.
Henrietta, Indiana mill town
Locked the factory down and shut it up tight
My daddy and my brother and sixteen-hundred others
Lost everything they had in the night
Daddy got a taste for the hard stuff
Henrietta, Indiana was dry
We’d ride out to Putney, he’d tell me he loved me
The drive home was always so quiet…
“Henrietta, Indiana” from the album Sermon On The Rocks by Josh Ritter
Ritter’s ninth album is called “Gathering” and it continues his tradition of creating Americana for a rapidly changing America.
