The tiny town of Moscow, Idaho is home to just 24,000 or so people. But one of its native sons is a big name in folk music today.

Singer-songwriter Josh Ritter now lives in Manhattan, but you can hear his rural roots in the stories his lyrics weave.

Henrietta, Indiana mill town

Locked the factory down and shut it up tight

My daddy and my brother and sixteen-hundred others

Lost everything they had in the night

Daddy got a taste for the hard stuff

Henrietta, Indiana was dry

We’d ride out to Putney, he’d tell me he loved me

The drive home was always so quiet… “Henrietta, Indiana” from the album Sermon On The Rocks by Josh Ritter

Ritter’s ninth album is called “Gathering” and it continues his tradition of creating Americana for a rapidly changing America.