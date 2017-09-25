Friday News Roundup – International
More sanctions on North Korea and more suffering in Mexico. We travel the globe to talk about some of the biggest stories of the week.
Guest Host: John Donvan
Salman Rushdie’s 13th novel is something of a departure from his other works. In “The Golden House,” Rushdie keeps the magical realism to a minimum and sets the story in America — specifically, the city he now calls home: New York.
The book takes on contemporary American politics through the story of a wealthy and mysterious immigrant family that finds itself in crisis after decades of living in the Big Apple.
Health care, Russia and hurricanes all lead the news this week.
Is moving on up even possible anymore?
Paul Manafort is a name you're sure to hear more often as the investigation into Russia's interference with the 2016 election continues.
