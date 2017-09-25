Guest Host: John Donvan

Salman Rushdie in New York City on November 14, 2013

Salman Rushdie’s 13th novel is something of a departure from his other works. In “The Golden House,” Rushdie keeps the magical realism to a minimum and sets the story in America — specifically, the city he now calls home: New York.

The book takes on contemporary American politics through the story of a wealthy and mysterious immigrant family that finds itself in crisis after decades of living in the Big Apple.

