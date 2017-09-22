A new push to replace the Affordable Care Act is afoot, and the heaviest debate over the legislation is between its sponsor, Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, and late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is feeling even more heat in the Russia investigation.

In the Atlantic, Hurricane Maria continues to move northwest.

And after a controversial appearance at the Emmys, Sean Spicer’s week keeps getting worse.