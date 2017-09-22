Guest Host: John Donvan

A damaged gas station the day after Hurricane Maria made landfall on September 21, 2017 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The majority of the island has lost power, in San Juan many are left without running water or cell phone service, and the Governor said Maria is the "most devastating storm to hit the island this century." Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

A new push to replace the Affordable Care Act is afoot, and the heaviest debate over the legislation is between its sponsor, Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, and late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is feeling even more heat in the Russia investigation.

In the Atlantic, Hurricane Maria continues to move northwest.

And after a controversial appearance at the Emmys, Sean Spicer’s week keeps getting worse.

  • Norman Ornstein Resident scholar, American Enterprise Institute; co-author of "One Nation After Trump: A Guide for the Perplexed, the Disillusioned, the Desperate and the Not-Yet Deported"
  • E.J. Dionne Jr. Senior fellow, Brookings Institution; columnist, The Washington Post; co-author of co-author of "One Nation After Trump: A Guide for the Perplexed, the Disillusioned, the Desperate and the Not-Yet Deported"
  • Lisa Desjardins Correspondent, PBS NewsHour

