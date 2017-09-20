President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd Annual UN General Assembly.

President Donald Trump addressed the world Tuesday morning from the United Nations General Assembly, an organization he has criticized in the past.

As expected, the remarks echoed the president’s nationalist platform. At the podium, he reminded world leaders, “I will always put America first just like you, the leaders of your countries, should put your countries first.” The president called the Iran nuclear deal “embarrassing” and threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea “if forced.”

As with most things President Trump does, this drew mixed reactions.

We’ll go beyond the initial reaction and look at how world leaders are approaching diplomacy when the U.S. policy is “America first.”

  • Somini Sengupta Reporter covering the United Nations for the New York Times
  • Nadia Bilbassy Washington bureau chief, Al Arabiya
  • Thomas Countryman Former State Department diplomat who served 35 years in the foreign service until 2017; most recently, he was acting undersecretary for arms control; he's served at U.S. embassies in Belgrade, Cairo, Athens and Rome
  • Gillian Turner Fox News Contributor; worked at the White House National Security Council during the presidential administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama

