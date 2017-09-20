President Donald Trump addressed the world Tuesday morning from the United Nations General Assembly, an organization he has criticized in the past.

As expected, the remarks echoed the president’s nationalist platform. At the podium, he reminded world leaders, “I will always put America first just like you, the leaders of your countries, should put your countries first.” The president called the Iran nuclear deal “embarrassing” and threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea “if forced.”

As with most things President Trump does, this drew mixed reactions.

Dangerous rhetoric & abdication of values from Pres Trump at #UNGA. Congress must stand by the Iran deal & work to deescalate tensions w/ NK — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) September 19, 2017

President Trump gave a strong and needed challenge to UN members to live up

to its charter and to confront global challenges. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) September 19, 2017

We’ll go beyond the initial reaction and look at how world leaders are approaching diplomacy when the U.S. policy is “America first.”