Crashing Cassini
It's always best to go out with a bang.
More than 12,000 troops from Russia and Belarus are engaged in war games that have prompted Ukraine’s capital city Kiev to ramp up border security. Is this massive joint military exercise anything to worry about?
Plus, the long process of rebuilding has begun in the Caribbean after Hurricane Irma while residents are on edge that another big storm could strike the already devastated islands.
And we’ll have an update on the growing refugee crisis in Myanmar.
It's always best to go out with a bang.
Research shows more Americans support a single national health plan.
Who fact-checks the fact checkers?
Why the Arizona Republican is asking members of his own party to reflect on what they want to stand for as conservatives.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus