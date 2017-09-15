Friday News Roundup – International
More than 12,000 troops from Russia and Belarus participate in war games, putting NATO neighbors on high alert.
President Donald Trump has found new bargaining partners on Capitol Hill. After meeting over a meal, the president and Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are close to a deal that would continue the protections of the Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. Many Republicans aren’t happy about the talks.
The president is now in Florida surveying damage from Hurricane Irma. Meanwhile, wildfires continue to burn in the West and Northwest.
In the Senate, many Democrats are signing on to Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for all plan.
And in Baltimore, the Department of Justice has declined to prosecute any of the officers involved in Freddie Gray’s death. Several representatives and senators said they are disappointed, but not surprised.
More than 12,000 troops from Russia and Belarus participate in war games, putting NATO neighbors on high alert.
The president teaches Chuck and Nancy the art of the meal.
It's always best to go out with a bang.
Research shows more Americans support a single national health plan.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus