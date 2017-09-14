NASA/ JPL-Caltech/ SSI

The Cassini-Huygens spacecraft has been hanging around Saturn for 13 years, studying the planet and its moons closer than any spacecraft in history. It’s a $4 billion project and a collaboration between NASA and the European and Italian Space Agencies.

On Friday, Cassini will be intentionally crashed into Saturn.

Why? And where does space exploration go from here?

Guests

  • Nadia Drake Contributing writer, National Geographic; @nadiamdrake
  • Morgan Cable Technologist, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory; Assistant Project Science Systems Engineer for the Cassini Mission; @starsarecalling
  • Sarah Hörst Assistant Professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Johns Hopkins University; scientific researcher in atmospheric chemistry on Titan; @PlanetDr
  • Michelle Thaller Deputy director for science communications, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center; astronomer; @mlthaller

Photos From Cassini

2

Artist conception of Cassini flying over the north pole of Saturn. The image of Saturn in the background is an actual Cassini image, clearly showing the hexagonal storm at Saturn’s pole.

3

The Cassini spacecraft is readied for launch. The Huygens Probe, a contribution from the European Space Agency, is visible on the front of the spacecraft, covered in gold-colored thermal protective layers. The Huygens Probed landed on Saturn’s moon Titan on January 14, 2005.

23

Saturn’s moon Enceladus. This Cassini image slows the icy surface of Enceladus, covered with cracks and fissures. Near the south pole of Enceladus, the cracks actively vent water vapor, which Cassini has sampled. Although Enceladus is a small moon (about 310 miles in diameter), it harbors an ocean of warm liquid water beneath its ice crust.

4

Launch of the Cassini-Huygens mission on October 15, 1997. The mission was launched on a Titan IVB/Centaur rocket from Kennedy Space Center.

10

The scale of Saturn and its rings seen compared to the Earth and Moon. Saturn’s rings are nearly a quarter of a million miles from end to end, comparable to the distance between the Earth and the Moon. On average, however, the rings are less than 50 feet thick.

