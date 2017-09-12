© Benedict Evans

In this age of increased polarization, maybe our ideas about belonging need to be re-examined. Social scientist and storyteller Brené Brown argues in her new book that “we can find sacredness both in being a part of something and in standing alone when necessary.”

Brown, whose TED talk on “The Power of Vulnerability” has been viewed more than 30 million times, explains why “believing in and belonging to ourselves is the only way back to each other.”

  • Brené Brown Research professor, the University of Houston; author of three New York Times bestsellers and a new book, "Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone"

Excerpted from "Braving the Wilderness" by Brené Brown. Copyright © 2017 by Brené Brown. Excerpted by permission of Random House. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

