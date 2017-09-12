In this age of increased polarization, maybe our ideas about belonging need to be re-examined. Social scientist and storyteller Brené Brown argues in her new book that “we can find sacredness both in being a part of something and in standing alone when necessary.”

Brown, whose TED talk on “The Power of Vulnerability” has been viewed more than 30 million times, explains why “believing in and belonging to ourselves is the only way back to each other.”