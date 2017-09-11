Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon sat down for his first big interview since leaving the Trump administration. Bannon’s list of talking points on CBS’ “60 Minutes” Sunday included the removal of Confederate monuments, his continued support of President Trump’s agenda and the president’s “enemies.”

One of those enemies, Trump’s former opponent Hillary Clinton, was also on TV over the weekend. She gave her first interview about her new book “What Happened” to CBS Sunday Morning.

We get a reaction to those conversations from Bob Garfield, co-host of WYNC’s long-running “On The Media,” who has been thinking a lot about American identity in preparation for his one-man show, “Ruggedly Jewish.”