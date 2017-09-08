Congress is back! Now what?

The legislature’s first major deal with the White House this session was steered by… Democratic leaders.

Meanwhile, just days after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) would end next year, President Trump tweeted assurance for those affected by DACA, called DREAMers.

For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6 month period, you have nothing to worry about – No action! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2017

In Florida, residents are preparing for Hurricane Irma, one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded, which is approaching just as the Gulf Coast was catching its breath from Harvey.

And American women are representing at this year’s U.S. Open in a big way. Are we witnessing the Serena effect?