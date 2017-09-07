Has America Lost Its Mind?
Kurt Andersen: "Fantasyland: How America Went Haywire, A 500-Year History"
With winds in excess of 180 miles per hour, Hurricane Irma is one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded.
Evacuations have begun in Florida as Irma hits eastern Caribbean islands and Puerto Rico.
This comes as Congress is debating sending billions to the Gulf Coast for Harvey relief. Now, the nation is bracing for another storm and its aftermath.
Kurt Andersen: "Fantasyland: How America Went Haywire, A 500-Year History"
If the government wants to deport a Microsoft employee who has benefited from DACA, "it's going to have to go through us to get that person," Microsoft President Brad Smith told NPR.
Hundreds of thousands of protected undocumented immigrants now live in limbo.
The Internet can be a terrible place.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus