Winds blow in Marigot, St. Martin, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma.

Winds blow in Marigot, St. Martin, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma. LIONEL CHAMOISEAU/AFP/Getty Images

With winds in excess of 180 miles per hour, Hurricane Irma is one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded.

Evacuations have begun in Florida as Irma hits eastern Caribbean islands and Puerto Rico.

This comes as Congress is debating sending billions to the Gulf Coast for Harvey relief. Now, the nation is bracing for another storm and its aftermath.

Guests

  • Dr. Kevin Simmons Professor of Economics at Austin College
  • Carla Minet Journalist and executive director of the Center for Investigative Journalism in Puerto Rico; @carlaminetpr
  • Kate Stein Reporter, WLRN; @stein_katherine
  • Angela Fritz Atmospheric scientist and deputy weather editor, The Washington Post and Capital Weather Gang; @angelafritz

Related Links

Topics + Tags

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
Most Recent Shows

Big Business Pushes Back On DACA

Wednesday, Sep 06 2017If the government wants to deport a Microsoft employee who has benefited from DACA, "it's going to have to go through us to get that person," Microsoft President Brad Smith told NPR.

Listen Discuss