When we did our show on conspiracy theories, we learned that many people have a “pet” conspiracy theory — one they believe while dismissing many others. So, what are these odd theories and beliefs that go against scientific consensus or existing evidence? Here’s a roundup of what recent polls have found:

A 2013 Public Policy Polling survey asked Americans about their beliefs in conspiracy theories. The questions are below. Roll over the charts to see the results.

“Do you believe a UFO crashed at Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947, and the US government covered it up, or not?”

“Do you believe that a secretive power elite with a globalist agenda is conspiring to eventually rule the world through an authoritarian world government, or New World Order, or not?”

“Do you believe the moon landing was faked, or not?”

“Do you believe the government adds fluoride to our water supply, not for dental health reasons, but for other, more sinister reasons, or not?”

“Do you believe that shape-shifting reptilian people control our world by taking on human form and gaining political power to manipulate our societies, or not?”

“Do you believe that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in killing President Kennedy, or was there some larger conspiracy at work?”

“Do you believe in Bigfoot or Sasquatch, or not?”

“Do you believe Paul McCartney actually died in a car crash in 1966 and was secretly replaced by a lookalike so The Beatles could continue, or not?”

“Do you believe media or the government adds secret mind-controlling technology to television broadcast signals, or not?”