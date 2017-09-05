“What happened to me was really a symptom of something that’s been going on for a very long time,” Quinn says of the harassment she faced during GamerGate. She says the world needs to “disavow this notion that the internet is somehow this alternate universe that doesn’t actually intersect with real life at all, and really start noticing that it’s kind of like Soylent Green.”

It’s made of people, and people who sort of behave in this sort of horrible way on-line don’t suddenly stop feeling that way off. And when you look back before me even there’s been tons of movements like this all targeted at marginalized people for the most part, so what happened is by no means special.

Why social media platforms don’t act more aggressively against abuse

Quinn says she began approaching social networks with the attitude of “Oh, if they’re just knew, then maybe things would be different.” She calls that “shockingly naive for me.”

I found out: No, they know — they just don’t care, and they have no real incentive to care because as bad as things are at the end of the day, the Internet thrives on the attention economy. The numbers from somebody engaging with something because they like it or because it’s high-quality looks the same as the numbers of people engaging with something to send death threats and spread disinformation and false information and that sort of thing.

The danger of online mobs

My biggest concern falls squarely on the fact that groups of people online are frequently inaccurate, and mobs of any sort are sort of bad with the whole self-control thing. Considering the fact that immediately after the person was rundown in Charlottesville, people were inaccurately identifying the driver and harassing him, when it was just like some kid in the Midwest at home listening music gives me pause, too, because frequently mobs are wrong.

What to do if you’re being harassed online, or if you see harassment online

Quinn says the first question to ask yourself is “What do you want to do?”

Do you want to try and report and bag and tag this and try to get these people removed from the services and take their power away to do that? Do you want to just make it stop? Are you worried about your reputation? Figure out what you want out of this because it’s just as valid of a goal or concern to say, “I’m going to dig in my heels, and I’m not going anywhere, and I’m going to fight back. I’m going to push back.” As it is to say, you know, “This is not worth it. I’m out.” It’s figuring out what you know which feels better to you.

How to protect yourself

“I would say best thing you can do is review your privacy settings on any social media platform,” Quinn says. “Even if you’re not being targeted on it yet because it’s easier to prevent it before it’s already happening.”

Quinn says one of the best security measures to take is enabling two-factor authentication. “You enter usually a phone number or some kind of device and when someone tries to log in, a code is sent to that [device].” This keeps anyone who may know your password from logging into your accounts without also having access to your phone or computer. If they do have that access? “If you’re worried that your hardware is compromised, like your phone or your computer, the best thing you can do is just do a complete wipe and reinstall,” Quinn says.

Recommendations for living a life online