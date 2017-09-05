Floyd Abrams And The Soul Of The First Amendment (Rebroadcast)
He defended the "New York Times" over the Pentagon Papers and he argued the Citizens United case ... on the side of Citizens United.
When we last left Congress, they were preparing to take an August recess without having passed any of the president’s key agenda items.
It hasn’t been a quiet vacation. Lawmakers — including some in the president’s own party — have been critical of White House leadership, and President Trump hasn’t been shy about telling Senators what he thinks about them.
Now, lawmakers are heading back to work with a number of unanswered questions. Will the president’s hopes for tax reform pass? Will the feuding between the legislative and executive branches calm down? And are efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act really dead?
An age-old practice with origins in medieval times, is now gaining traction again in the United States.
North Korea taunts its neighbors. Deadly floods in South Asia. And remembering Princess Diana.
