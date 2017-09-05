When we last left Congress, they were preparing to take an August recess without having passed any of the president’s key agenda items.

It hasn’t been a quiet vacation. Lawmakers — including some in the president’s own party — have been critical of White House leadership, and President Trump hasn’t been shy about telling Senators what he thinks about them.

Now, lawmakers are heading back to work with a number of unanswered questions. Will the president’s hopes for tax reform pass? Will the feuding between the legislative and executive branches calm down? And are efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act really dead?

