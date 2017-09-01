North Korea’s latest missile test — this time over Japan — sparked a condemnation from the United Nations Security Council, and this tweet from President Trump.

The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2017

Flooding in South Asia left over 1,000 people dead.

Iran was found to be upholding its end of the 2015 nuclear accord.

The world remembered Princess Diana on the twentieth anniversary of her death.

And in Kenya, a plastic bag could now cost you thousands of dollars, and a few years in jail.