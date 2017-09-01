In this image provided by the South Korean Defense Ministry, South Korean fighters participate in a military exercise. The U.S. and South Korea held these exercises after North Korea launched another missile.

In this image provided by the South Korean Defense Ministry, South Korean fighters participate in a military exercise. The U.S. and South Korea held these exercises after North Korea launched another missile.

North Korea’s latest missile test — this time over Japan — sparked a condemnation from the United Nations Security Council, and this tweet from President Trump.

Flooding in South Asia left over 1,000 people dead.

Iran was found to be upholding its end of the 2015 nuclear accord.

The world remembered Princess Diana on the twentieth anniversary of her death.

And in Kenya, a plastic bag could now cost you thousands of dollars, and a few years in jail.

Guests

  • Michael Goldfarb Host of the First Rough Draft of History Podcast
  • P.J. Crowley Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Public Affairs; author of "Red Line: American Foreign Policy In A Time Of Fractured Politics and Failing States."
  • Simon Marks President and chief correspondent, Feature Story News, serving audiences in the U.K., South Africa, New Zealand, Asia and elsewhere

Live Video

Related Links

Topics + Tags

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
Most Recent Shows

Japan Adjusts To New North Korean Threat

Wednesday, Aug 30 2017A North Korean missile [flew over Japan this week](http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-41078187). Projectiles from North Korea [have passed over Japanese territory in the past](http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/08/asia/north-korea-rocket-launch/index.html), but this is believed to be the first time…

Listen Discuss