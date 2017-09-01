Harvey dominated the news this week. What’s estimated to be the costliest storm ever dropped trillions of gallons of water on Texas and Louisiana, leaving Houston and many other cities badly flooded.

The storm has shut down oil refineries, and raised concerns about potential chemical leaks.

The storm also led to the suspension of a ban on sanctuary cities in Texas, and questions over how best to help those in Harvey’s path.

And, it wouldn’t be a disaster without hoaxes. Harvey has inspired plenty, from social media pranks to outright scams. But the floating fire ants you’ve seen on Facebook? Those are real.

After record rain, remarkable recoveries and a robust relief effort … now comes the hard part.