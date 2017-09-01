In this NASA image, Hurricane Harvey is photographed from the International Space Station as it intensified on its way toward the Texas coast on August 25, 2017.

Harvey dominated the news this week. What’s estimated to be the costliest storm ever dropped trillions of gallons of water on Texas and Louisiana, leaving Houston and many other cities badly flooded.

The storm has shut down oil refineries, and raised concerns about potential chemical leaks.

The storm also led to the suspension of a ban on sanctuary cities in Texas, and questions over how best to help those in Harvey’s path.

And, it wouldn’t be a disaster without hoaxes. Harvey has inspired plenty, from social media pranks to outright scams. But the floating fire ants you’ve seen on Facebook? Those are real.

After record rain, remarkable recoveries and a robust relief effort … now comes the hard part.

  • Manu Raju Senior political reporter, CNN.
  • Gail Delaughter Reporter, Houston Public Media
  • Sue Lincoln News director, WRKF Public Radio in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Julián Aguilar Politics and border affairs reporter for the Texas Tribune

