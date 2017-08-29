The News And Your Newsfeed
Do Facebook's partnerships with news organizations make it part of the media?
Many parts of the United States face dual watery threats. First, giant storms like Harvey, which has dropped nine trillion gallons of water on Texas (enough to cover the lower 48 states with a puddle as deep as the height of three pennies). Then there’s the issue of rising sea levels, which, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists would make routine, chronic flooding a fact of life in hundreds more communities across the country in just a few decades (see the map below).
With both of these threats working in tandem, many cities — and not just those on the coasts — are already seeing more regular flooding and more severe occasional floods.
Are they ready?
The Union of Concerned Scientists created this data analysis based on different predictions for rising sea levels.
Do Facebook's partnerships with news organizations make it part of the media?
Tech giants could soon replace traditional media publishers. Are we ready for social media to be the "mainstream media"?
Gulf Coast residents have been told to evacuate or ready themselves for torrential rain, high winds and flash flooding.
Catch up on the week's biggest international stories from Canada to China.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus