What’s President Trump’s strategy for winning the war in Afghanistan? A lot of people are still uncertain, even after a lengthy, televised address by the U.S. president on the way forward this week. Plus, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner travels to the Middle East to talk democracy with the Egyptian president and peace between Israel and Palestine. And China tries — and fails — to censor an important academic journal. Ready to catch up on some of the biggest international stories this week?