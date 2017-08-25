U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to crowd of supporters at the Phoenix Convention Center during a rally on August 22, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to crowd of supporters at the Phoenix Convention Center during a rally on August 22, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. Ralph Freso/Getty Images

President Trump has had his quiet weeks since taking office.

This wasn’t one of them.

After a televised national address on military strategy in Afghanistan, a controversial rally in Arizona and a speech to veterans in Nevada, the president’s appearances eclipsed all else, including the eclipse.

We’ll talk about his remarks at each event, plus what it’s like to have the man who would be president stand a little too close for comfort and which dearly beloved pop icon is about to make history with a never-before-released concert film.

Guests

  • Domenico Montanaro Lead political editor, NPR
  • Salena Zito Pittsburgh-based reporter for Washington Examiner; contributor, CNN; columnist, The New York Post
  • Jeff Mason White House correspondent, Reuters
  • Tyler Tynes Staff writer, SB Nation

Friday News Roundup: Watch Live!

Topics + Tags

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
Most Recent Shows