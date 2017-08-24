A new article about the department of Housing and Urban Development called “Is Anybody Home At HUD?” says:

“HUD has long been something of an overlooked stepchild within the federal government. Founded in 1965 in a burst of Great Society resolve to confront the “urban crisis,” it has seen its manpower slide by more than half since the Reagan Revolution.”

The piece, co-published by New York Magazine and ProPublica, profiles HUD Secretary Ben Carson and outlines how pending cuts to the agency will affect programs that serve millions of Americans on the brink of poverty. Journalist Alec MacGillis writes:

“For a White House that swept to power on a wave of racially tinged rural resentment and anti-welfare sentiment, high on the demolition list might be a department with “urban” in its name. The administration’s preliminary budget outline had already signaled deep cuts for HUD. And Donald Trump had chosen to lead the department someone with zero experience in government or social policy — the nominee whose unsuitability most mirrored Trump’s lack of preparation to run the country.”

If HUD is a house on fire, what does the future of affordable housing in America look like? And how does HUD’s five-decade history factor into what’s happening today?