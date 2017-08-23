A general view shows the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain with a hole on its left portside after a collision with oil tanker, outside Changi naval base in Singapore on August 21, 2017. Ten US sailors were missing and five injured early on August 21 after their destroyer collided with a tanker east of Singapore, the second accident involving an American warship in two months.

A general view shows the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain with a hole on its left portside after a collision with oil tanker, outside Changi naval base in Singapore on August 21, 2017. Ten US sailors were missing and five injured early on August 21 after their destroyer collided with a tanker east of Singapore, the second accident involving an American warship in two months. ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. Navy fleet commanders have been ordered to get back to the basics of safety and teamwork after another warship was involved in a deadly accident. The broken destroyer, now docked in Singapore, is the fourth Navy vessel involved in an accident this year in the Pacific.

This “operational pause” comes as an investigation into what caused the crash and the search for missing sailors continues. The remains of several of the missing have already been recovered.

What’s behind these huge safety lapses? What do these and other accidents reveal about the state of America’s Navy?

Guests

  • David Larter Naval warfare reporter for Defense News and the Navy Times
  • Bryan McGrath 21-year veteran of the Navy and the Assistant Director of Hudson Institute's Center for American Seapower. While on active duty, he commanded the U-S-S Bulkeley (BULK-lee) from 2004 to 2006.
  • Terry McKnight Retired Rear Admiral and 31-year veteran of the Navy. Author and consultant with the US Naval Institute.
  • John Schindler Security expert and former National Security Agency analyst. He's also a former professor at the US Naval War College and a Navy vet.

Navy By The Numbers

Navy Personnel

Active Duty: 322,421

♦ Officers: 54,879
♦ Enlisted: 264,577
♦ Midshipmen: 3,304

Ready Reserve: 107,206 (As of July 2017)

♦ Selected Reserves: 57,820
♦ Individual Ready Reserve: 49,386

Navy Department Civilian Employees: 266,407

 

Ships and Submarines

Deployable Battle Force Ships: 276

♦ Deployed Battle Force Across the Fleet Including Forward Deployed Submarines: 96

♦ Deployed Ships Underway: 52 (19%)

♦ Ships Underway for Local Ops / Training: 33 (12%)

 

Source: www.navy.mil (updated August 22, 2017)

