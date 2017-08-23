U.S. Navy fleet commanders have been ordered to get back to the basics of safety and teamwork after another warship was involved in a deadly accident. The broken destroyer, now docked in Singapore, is the fourth Navy vessel involved in an accident this year in the Pacific.

This “operational pause” comes as an investigation into what caused the crash and the search for missing sailors continues. The remains of several of the missing have already been recovered.

What’s behind these huge safety lapses? What do these and other accidents reveal about the state of America’s Navy?