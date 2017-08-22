The Antifa Handbook
The history and strategy of anti-fascist organizing.
Guest Host: Stephen Henderson
President Trump addresses the nation Monday night about the war in Afghanistan, where more than 8,000 U.S. troops are stationed. A resolution to the conflict has defied solutions so far.
U.S. Defense Secretary General James Mattis told Congress in June “we are not winning in Afghanistan right now.” What will it take to bring this conflict to an end? And is the president’s “path forward” for U.S. engagement in Afghanistan and South Asia the answer?
Are we hearing enough from the nation's faith leaders right now? What are they saying...and who's listening?
The violence in Charlottesville may have grown from American history, but it's become international news.
The White House, white supremacy and where President Trump's agenda goes from here.
