President Trump addresses the nation Monday night about the war in Afghanistan, where more than 8,000 U.S. troops are stationed. A resolution to the conflict has defied solutions so far.

U.S. Defense Secretary General James Mattis told Congress in June “we are not winning in Afghanistan right now.” What will it take to bring this conflict to an end? And is the president’s “path forward” for U.S. engagement in Afghanistan and South Asia the answer?