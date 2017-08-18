Last weekend’s violence in Charlottesville may have grown from American history but it’s international news.

Around the world, leaders are criticizing President Trump’s reaction to the events. Even Ayatollah Khameni spoke up.

The news has overshadowed developments in the high-tension verbal sparring between North Korea and the United States, Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Latin America and a round of international trade talks.

The world is also sending condolences to Spain after a van attack killed at least 13 people and injured about 80 others.