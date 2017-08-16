Two of the biggest questions about the eclipse are…

What do I need if I want to look at it? Can I take a picture of it?

Fortunately, NASA has guides to both.

For Viewing

First of all, NASA says eclipses (and any direct solar rays) “are never safe to watch without taking special precautions.” Looking into the sun without eye protection, or with the wrong protection, can cause serious damage. If you want to see the eclipse, take all necessary precautions.

You can look at it indirectly by making a pinhole viewer. This box will let you watch the event without looking up.

Or you can get a pair of eclipse glasses. These are easy to find online, and some public libraries are giving them away. These paper glasses are equipped with special lenses that block out anything except the sun itself. Beware of fakes, though.

For Photographing

Your camera’s sensor can also be hurt by the sun. You want to make sure you have the right gear and filters to block enough light to keep everything working properly. In addition, you’ll need a camera with manual settings. NASA has a guide that gets into focal lengths, apertures and the like, which can help ensure you have some photographic evidence of this once-in-a-lifetime event. Just don’t spend too much time in the viewfinder and miss the eclipse itself.