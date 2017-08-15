Answering Your Questions On North Korea And Nuclear Weapons
What do you want to know?
Here’s a game: Complete this lyric …
A-wop-bop-alu-bop-a-wop-bam-boom
Tutti Frutti, ______
“Aw rooty” is on the record of Little Richard’s seminal hit, but the original rhyme was “good booty.” And that’s where NPR music critic Ann Powers gets the title of her new book.
It’s a decades-old cliche that parents complain their kids’ music is far more sexual than what they grew up with, but history teaches us that’s not true. By examining erotically androgynous stars, sensual dances and double (and sometimes single) entendre in lyrics, Powers makes the case that pop music has long been “America’s primary erotic art form.”
This playlist features songs mentioned in Ann Powers’ book, “Good Booty.” As you can expect, not all the lyrics may be suitable for all listeners.
What do you want to know?
What began as a rally by white supremacists in Virginia this weekend ended in terror.
This week: North Korea, Kenyan elections and suspicions of an "acoustic attack" in Cuba.
We're in New Orleans for the Friday News Round Up: a city that's dealing with serious flooding, and a widening scandal at city hall.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus