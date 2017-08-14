As tensions mount between the U.S. and North Korea, so does the number of unanswered questions.

Would the U.S. launch a pre-emptive strike?

Would North Korea really attack Guam?

What role will China play?

How did we get to this point?

In this show, we’re taking all questions, big and small, on North Korea. Send them to us with this form, or tune in and give us a call.