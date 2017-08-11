A voting booth is brought into the South African parliament to allow Members of Parliament to vote for or against the motion of no-confidence against President Jacob Zuma. The opposition derided Zuma as a "broken and corrupt" leader Tuesday.

A voting booth is brought into the South African parliament to allow Members of Parliament to vote for or against the motion of no-confidence against President Jacob Zuma. The opposition derided Zuma as a "broken and corrupt" leader Tuesday. RODGER BOSCH/AFP/Getty Images

Tensions are running high in Kenya after another contested election.

South Africa’s president has survived another no-confidence vote.

Tensions remain high and questions abound with North Korea.

And suspicions of an acoustic attack on the U.S. embassy employees in Cuba have been called “very strange.”

This and more in the Friday News Roundup.

Guests

  • Ron Nixon Washington correspondent, The New York Times; covers homeland security
  • Noel King Correspondent, NPR's Planet Money podcast
  • Hannah Allam National reporter covering U.S. Muslim life, BuzzFeed News

