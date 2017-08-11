President Donald Trump says he will declare the opioid crisis a national emergency, following the recommendation of a White House commission. This also follows a report that the tens of thousands of recorded opiate deaths might be too low a measurement.

Meanwhile, members of Congress aren’t having the most restful recess, especially Mitch McConnell, whose lack of legislative accomplishments has made him the target of criticism both spoken and tweeted by the president.

Back in Washington, the investigation into Russia’s election meddling continued with an FBI search of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s house.

Lots of heat this week, both literal and figurative. Researchers have confirmed that 2016 was the hottest year on record, continuing a trend of record-breaking heat.

And, in New Orleans, heavy rains caused severe flooding and highlighted existing political issues in the Crescent City. New Orleans also happens to be the city we’re broadcasting from this week.

Tune in as a panel of top journalists joins Joshua for a look at these stories, and other headlines from the week.