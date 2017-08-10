A South Korean soldier walks past a television screen showing a graphic of the distance between North Korea and Guam at a railway station in Seoul on August 9, 2017. President Donald Trump issued an apocalyptic warning to North Korea on Tuesday, saying it faces "fire and fury" over its missile program, after U.S. media reported Pyongyang has successfully miniaturized a nuclear warhead.

A South Korean soldier walks past a television screen showing a graphic of the distance between North Korea and Guam at a railway station in Seoul on August 9, 2017. President Donald Trump issued an apocalyptic warning to North Korea on Tuesday, saying it faces "fire and fury" over its missile program, after U.S. media reported Pyongyang has successfully miniaturized a nuclear warhead. JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

North Korean state media has floated the possibility of an attack on Guam, a small U.S. territory in the Pacific that’s also home to a significant American military presence.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, whose plane stopped at Guam this week, said there is no imminent threat to the island. But with Kim Jong Un and President Trump both talking tough … how is Guam feeling about being caught in the middle?

Guests

  • Jayne Flores Communications director, Guam Community College, and a veteran journalist on Guam

Related Links

Topics + Tags

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
Most Recent Shows