Missed social cues are awkward. But what happens when poor communication is a matter of life and death?

People with autism are significantly more likely to have an encounter with law enforcement over the course of their lives. Now, more police officers are being trained to better understand their interactions with men, women and children on the autism spectrum.

What should first responders know when a situation involves someone who is autistic? And how can people with autism and those who love them help authorities de-escalate events with the potential to be dangerous?