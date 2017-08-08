How An $89 Hoodie Could Change American Manufacturing
The "insanely popular" hoodie by American Giant sells for a premium price, but zipper to seam, it's all made in the U.S.A.
Guest Host: John Donvan
NFL pre-season is halfway over and Colin Kaepernick still hasn’t been signed to a team.
Baltimore and Miami both passed on the quarterback, who gained attention outside of sports circles when he declined to stand in protest during the pre-game national anthem.
Now, the fact that Kaepernick remains without a team has raised questions about coaches’ and owners’ motives. Writing for the The Undefeated, William C. Rhoden called the situation “a disgrace.”
Kaepernick’s unemployment has been explained away — and, in some corners, justified — as a reaction to his political protests beginning last fall when he and others knelt during the playing of the national anthem.
But the issue here is not one player’s politics; it’s possible collusion among 32 NFL owners. Collusion, not politics, is what the players and the players’ association should vehemently be pushing back against.
Are NFL teams too afraid to take on an activist athlete?
The "insanely popular" hoodie by American Giant sells for a premium price, but zipper to seam, it's all made in the U.S.A.
What role should local police play in immigration enforcement?
States and federal lawmakers want patients to be able to request access to treatments that haven't been approved for wider use.
Is the U.S. willing to go to war or willing to talk it out with North Korea?
Commentscomments powered by Disqus