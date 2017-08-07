Friday News Roundup – International
Is the U.S. willing to go to war or willing to talk it out with North Korea?
Guest Host: John Donvan
The city of Chicago is suing the Department of Justice over the DOJ’s decision to withhold grant money from so-called sanctuary cities.
Sanctuary cities limit enforcement of federal immigration laws in an effort to build better relationships with immigrant populations. Opponents say the cities are turning their backs on crime. But leaders of sanctuary cities say their police officers need to focus on issues beyond checking immigration status. Further, they worry that de facto immigration status checks would lead to fewer reports of crimes and missed court dates.
What’s next for sanctuary cities? And what role should local police play in immigration?
Sanctions, confusion and questions about phone calls.
While "The Bachelorette's" all-too-familiar format filled with cringe-worthy pick-up lines and awkwardly staged physical encounters didn't change, the conversations it sparked surrounding love, relationships, race and entertainment did.
President Donald Trump has endorsed legislation that would cut the number of legal immigrations allowed into the United States by half over the next decade.
