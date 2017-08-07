Guest Host: John Donvan

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says his city will sue the federal government over the Depart of Justice's decision to withhold grants to the city.

The city of Chicago is suing the Department of Justice over the DOJ’s decision to withhold grant money from so-called sanctuary cities.

Sanctuary cities limit enforcement of federal immigration laws in an effort to build better relationships with immigrant populations. Opponents say the cities are turning their backs on crime. But leaders of sanctuary cities say their police officers need to focus on issues beyond checking immigration status. Further, they worry that de facto immigration status checks would lead to fewer reports of crimes and missed court dates.

What’s next for sanctuary cities? And what role should local police play in immigration?

