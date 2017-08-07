When a patient has run out of options, should new options be put on the table?

The U.S. Senate said Yes to that question this month by approving so-called right-to-try legislation, which lets patients request drugs and treatments that are still in clinical trials and haven’t yet been approved for the market.

More than half of U.S. states have passed similar legislation, despite some concerns that patients could be exploited by the companies behind the previously unavailable treatments.

Is this a risk for patients seeking any sign of hope, or another step toward letting Americans control how they handle their lives … and deaths?