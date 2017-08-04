Friday News Roundup – International
Is the U.S. willing to go to war or willing to talk it out with North Korea?
President Donald Trump laments that U.S. relations with Russia are at an “all-time low” after Russia expels hundreds of American diplomats.
In Venezuela, accusations of fraud in Sunday’s national election are flying, increasing tensions between President Nicolás Maduro’s administration and opposition groups.
A panel of journalists joins Joshua Johnson to get a read on the week’s top international news stories.
Sanctions, confusion and questions about phone calls.
While "The Bachelorette's" all-too-familiar format filled with cringe-worthy pick-up lines and awkwardly staged physical encounters didn't change, the conversations it sparked surrounding love, relationships, race and entertainment did.
President Donald Trump has endorsed legislation that would cut the number of legal immigrations allowed into the United States by half over the next decade.
