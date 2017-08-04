Police officers help a colleague who caught fire after an explosive device went off as they rode past during a protest against the elections for a Constituent Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela on July 30, 2017.

President Donald Trump laments that U.S. relations with Russia are at an “all-time low” after Russia expels hundreds of American diplomats.

In Venezuela, accusations of fraud in Sunday’s national election are flying, increasing tensions between President Nicolás Maduro’s administration and opposition groups.

And is the U.S. willing to go to war or willing to talk it out with North Korea?

A panel of journalists joins Joshua Johnson to get a read on the week’s top international news stories.

Guests

  • Moises Naim Distinguished fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and chief international columnist, El Pais; author of "The End of Power: From Boardrooms to Battlefields and Churches to States, Why Being in Charge Isn't What It Used to Be"
  • Mary Louise Kelly National security correspondent, NPR
  • Barbara Plett Usher State department correspondent, BBC

