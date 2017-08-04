President Donald Trump laments that U.S. relations with Russia are at an “all-time low” after Russia expels hundreds of American diplomats.

In Venezuela, accusations of fraud in Sunday’s national election are flying, increasing tensions between President Nicolás Maduro’s administration and opposition groups.

And is the U.S. willing to go to war or willing to talk it out with North Korea?

A panel of journalists joins Joshua Johnson to get a read on the week’s top international news stories.