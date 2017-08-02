Golden Circles, Millennials – And How To Lead
Author and motivational speaker Simon Sinek's TED talk on leadership is one of the most-viewed ever, but his comments about managing Millennials are what he's perhaps most famous for today.
When you see a list of the best albums of all time, what’s behind it? Sales? Influence on other acts? Or the subjective opinions of a magazine or website editorial staff?
“Lists have their limitations,” writes NPR Music critic and correspondent Ann Powers. “It’s arguable, in fact, that beyond getting the groceries, lists are fundamentally lies. They reflect unconscious biases and whispered compromises; they solidify beliefs that may seem relevant in the moment, but become incomprehensible to the next generation.”
In the Turning The Tables series, Powers and about four dozen other women at NPR re-examine the idea of lists and canon, then create their own.
The list of 150 greatest albums made by women spans genres and decades to show how women have been at the creative forefront of a field that has been less equal for essentially all of its existence.
The 1A producers picked some of their favorite songs by women. Enjoy the playlist and let us know what you would add — and, please be advised, there is some explicit language in a few of the songs.
1932, 1984 and now 2028 — Los Angeles has scored a hat trick.
More than 100 people have died in Venezuela since street protests against the government began in the spring. Can the country get its political crisis under control? Or is a civil war inevitable?
What do the media get wrong about...you?
