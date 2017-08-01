A worker manouevers is vehicle past an entrance to the Los Angeles Coliseum, which played host to the 1932 and 1984 Summer Olympics.

A worker manouevers is vehicle past an entrance to the Los Angeles Coliseum, which played host to the 1932 and 1984 Summer Olympics. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Los Angeles has struck a deal to host the 2028 Olympic Games. This will be the first summer games to be held in the U.S. since the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

This comes after the residents of Boston rejected their city’s efforts to host the 2024 games, over concerns that the games would be a costly burden.

Can LA handle a third round with the Olympic Rings?

Guests

  • Andrew Zimbalist Professor of economics, Smith College; author, "No Boston Olympics: How and Why Smart Cities Are Passing on the Torch"

Topics + Tags

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
Most Recent Shows