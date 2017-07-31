Friday News Roundup – International
The U.S. slaps sanctions on Venezuela and Russia, plus the latest on Qatar's PR offensive.
If you could change how the media cover who you are, where you live and what you believe, how would you do it? We’re opening our phone lines at 855-236-1A1A (1212) to listen to you in a special show that goes beyond labels and identity politics to pay close attention to what’s on the minds of Americans today.
And we’ll hear from a conversation Joshua had with news media veterans James Fallows, Melissa Block and Charlie Sykes. They spent the last year traveling the nation, listening to Americans. What they heard and what they learned has shaped the way they cover the country’s communities.
The U.S. slaps sanctions on Venezuela and Russia, plus the latest on Qatar's PR offensive.
Skinny repeals, Scaramucci's statements and Sessions' future.
What do you believe strongly? What, if anything, could change your mind about it?
A new study of 111 brains of former NFL players revealed that 110 of them had a degenerative brain disease called chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus