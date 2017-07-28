How To Keep Friends And Influence Yourself
What do you believe strongly? What, if anything, could change your mind about it?
The U.S. slaps sanctions on Venezuela officials as opposition leaders organize another strike against the government. Speaking of U.S. sanctions, new ones have been imposed on Russia. Plus, tensions ease in a standoff over one the world’s holiest sites and the latest on Qatar’s PR offensive to counter a regional feud.
A panel of journalists joins Joshua Johnson for analysis of the week’s top international news stories.
What do you believe strongly? What, if anything, could change your mind about it?
A new study of 111 brains of former NFL players revealed that 110 of them had a degenerative brain disease called chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
Rumors of the death of libraries have been greatly exaggerated.
Senate Republicans have voted to begin proceedings on a new healthcare plan.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus