Palestinian worshippers run for cover from teargas fired by Israeli forces outside Jerusalem's Old City in front of the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, after Israeli police barred men under 50 from entering the Old City for Friday Muslim prayers as tensions rose and protests erupted over new security measures at the highly sensitive holy site on July 21, 2017. The ban came after Israeli ministers decided not to order the removal of metal detectors erected at entrances to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, following an attack nearby a week ago that killed two policemen.

The U.S. slaps sanctions on Venezuela officials as opposition leaders organize another strike against the government. Speaking of U.S. sanctions, new ones have been imposed on Russia. Plus, tensions ease in a standoff over one the world’s holiest sites and the latest on Qatar’s PR offensive to counter a regional feud.

A panel of journalists joins Joshua Johnson for analysis of the week’s top international news stories.

  • Moises Naim Distinguished fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and chief international columnist, El Pais; author of "The End of Power: From Boardrooms to Battlefields and Churches to States, Why Being in Charge Isn't What It Used to Be"
  • Courtney Kube National security producer, NBC News
  • Yochi Dreazen Foreign editor, Vox; author, "The Invisible Front"; co-host of a new podcast called "Worldly"

