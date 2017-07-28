After purportedly consulting with generals and military experts, the president issued a ban on transgender troops. Then, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said his generals won’t act on the president’s tweets.

After voting to debate repeal and replace, Senate Republicans are now eyeing a slimmed down scaling back of the Affordable Care Act.

And after a week on the job, new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has jumped in to attack leakers and the Russia investigation.

After all this, join us for a recap of the week’s top stories.