Transgender Army veteran Tanya Walker speaks to protesters in Times Square near a military recruitment center as they show their anger at President Donald Trump's tweet that he would ban transgender individuals from serving in the military. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

After purportedly consulting with generals and military experts, the president issued a ban on transgender troops. Then, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said his generals won’t act on the president’s tweets.

After voting to debate repeal and replace, Senate Republicans are now eyeing a slimmed down scaling back of the Affordable Care Act.

And after a week on the job, new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has jumped in to attack leakers and the Russia investigation.

Guests

  • Josh Kraushaar Political editor, National Journal
  • Eliana Johnson National political reporter for Politico
  • Sam Baker Deputy health care editor, Axios
  • Diana Tourjee Staff writer, Broadly, VICE Media's women and culture site

